SSB’s role crucial in Darjeeling Hills, says MP Raju Bista

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista underscored the critical role of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in safeguarding the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars, which include the strategically significant “Chicken Neck” region of India.

Speaking during the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at its Frontier Headquarters in Ranidanga, Siliguri, Mr. Bista joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah to honour the contributions of the paramilitary force. Highlighting the deep ties between India, Nepal, and Bhutan, Mr Bista said: “The connection between our nations goes beyond political alliances. We are civilizational families sharing history, heritage, culture, and a strong people-to-people bond. Therefore, the SSB’s role extends beyond border security to fostering and strengthening these relationships.” The SSB began guarding the India-Nepal border in 2001 and the India-Bhutan border in 2004.

Since then, it has been securing the 2,450- kilometre-long open borders in diverse and challenging terrains, including mountains, forests, and rivers, under extreme weather conditions. Quoting Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Bista said: “The Sashastra Seema Bal has played a pivotal role in securing our borders with friendly nations like Nepal and Bhutan. Its vigilance and presence have instilled a sense of security in the Siliguri Corridor and the Eastern region.” He further highlighted Mr Shah’s appreciation for the SSB’s efforts in promoting cultural integration.

“The SSB has done commendable work by connecting the culture, language, and heritage of border villages with the nation’s mainstream. This initiative has strengthened the bond between India and its border communities,” Mr Bista added. The event celebrated the SSB’s dedication to national security and its efforts to foster cultural harmony and build stronger ties with neighbouring countries.