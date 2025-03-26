Darjeeling MP urges Shah to expedite tripartite talks

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista met Union home minister Amit Shah yesterday during the ongoing Parliament session, urging him to expedite tripartite talks for a resolution to the longstanding political issues of the Hills.

Following the meeting, Mr Bista took to social media to inform his followers: “All formalities have been completed, and the tripartite talks will be called any day soon.”

Apart from the political issue, Mr Bista also discussed other key concerns related to the region and his parliamentary constituency.

He reaffirmed the BJP-led central government’s commitment to justice for the people of Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “We can expect good news soon,” he stated.

In a significant development, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) president Mann Ghising recently urged MP Raju Bista to include renowned educationist and intellectual Dr Mahendra P Lama in any upcoming discussions convened by the Union home ministry. Mr Ghising formally requested that Lama be recognised as a key stakeholder in the Gorkha issue.

Dr Lama, a respected academic, had previously contested the Darjeeling parliamentary seat as an Independent candidate.

Meanwhile, as Mr Bista announced the likelihood of a tripartite meeting, GNLF secretary general and Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba on a BJP ticket took the matter a step further by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the immediate resumption of talks for a permanent political solution (PPS) to the long-pending Gorkha issue.

Mr Zimba’s letter carried a strong warning: “The Gorkhas are not only losing hope in the BJP government, but more dangerously, they are also losing patience. Their trust, built over years, is now hanging by a fragile thread.”

Highlighting the strategic vulnerability of the region, he further cautioned: “The Darjeeling Hills and its adjoining regions—given their sensitive geopolitical location—are slowly turning into a hub for suspicious forces and elements. The lack of political resolution has created an alarming vacuum, which is now being exploited. This is a matter of utmost national concern.”

With mounting pressure from regional leaders and stakeholders, all eyes are now on the central government’s next move regarding the tripartite talks.