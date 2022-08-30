Special toy train joy rides for festive season

The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate four new special joy rides of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy Train during the ensuing festive season. The joy rides will operate between Darjeeling and Ghum in both directions on a daily basis, beginning 1 October, while the same will go on till 31 December, in view of the upcoming festive season, Railway officials said.

“Train No 02547 (Darjeeling-GhumDarjeeling) joy ride special, will depart from Darjeeling at 09:20 hours to reach Ghum at 10:05 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 10:25 hours to reach Darjeeling at 10:55 hours,” the Northeast Frontier Railway said. Train No 02548 (Darjeeling-GhumDarjeeling) joy ride special will depart from Darjeeling at 11:25 hours to reach Ghum at 12:10 hours.

On its return journey the train will depart from Ghum at 12:30 hours to reach Darjeeling at 13:00 hours, it added. Train No. 02549 (Darjeeling-GhumDarjeeling) joy ride special will depart from Darjeeling at 13:25 hours to reach Ghum at 14:10 hours. On its return journey the train will depart from Ghum at 14:35 hours to reach Darjeeling at 15:05 hours.

Train No 02550 (Darjeeling-Ghum-Darjeeling) joy ride special will depart from Darjeeling at 15:30 hours to reach Ghum at 16:15 hours. On its return journey the train will depart from Ghum at 16:35 hours to reach Darjeeling at 17:05 hours. “All the joy ride special will run with a composition of 03 First Class Chair Cars.

There will be 30 seats each at every first class chair car coach,” the NF Railway said. “The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of the NF Railway.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey,” said Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NF Railway.