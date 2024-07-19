Crowd throng to catch glimpse of Capt Brijesh’s cortege

A large crowd had gathered on both sides of the street in the Kurseong area since this morning, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Captain Brijesh’s body from the Bengdubi Army Camp to Darjeeling.

With utmost reverence and duty, the army officials had departed with his remains earlier today.

People were eager to catch a glimpse of Captain Brijesh Thapa’s mortal remains and show their final respects by offering flowers and white scarves, locally known as “khada,” which hold a religious significance.

When the army convoy carrying Captain Brijesh’s body reached Ghoom and then Darjeeling, thousands of people, including school students, hurried there to pay their last tribute before he was cremated at his ancestral house in Lebong, Darjeeling.

Some individuals also chanted slogans, repeatedly shouting “Pakistan Murdabad”.

This was their way of expressing strong disapproval and denunciation towards Pakistan, specifically in light of political tensions or conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The slogan became a symbol of solidarity and support for the Indian Army among the people in Darjeeling after Captain Brijesh Thapa was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Along with chanting slogans, they also demanded that India take strict action against Pakistan as a lesson for their actions.

Upon reaching Captain Brijesh Thapa’s ancestral home in Lebong, Darjeeling, it was decided that his mortal remains would be kept there for people to pay their final respects.

Sources suggest that his funeral will be held tomorrow morning at a nearby Indian Army post with full national honours.