SMC to organise chase competition on Independence Day

Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is planning to celebrate Independence Day in a unique way.

During a press conference, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb announced that the SMC, in collaboration with Darjeeling District Chase Committee, will be developing the chase.

This includes setting up a permanent area for chase competitions near the indoor stadium, where up to 20 players can participate at once.

The inauguration of this competition on 15 August will be graced by renowned chase master Dibyendu Barua.

In addition, mayor Deb also conducted a meeting with relevant officials to assess the progress of the ongoing renovation work at Kanchenjunga stadium, which is being carried out by the Kanchenjunga Stadium Committee for both its structure and football ground.