Special team by DM to monitor air pollution in West Burdwan

On World Family Day, the authorities of Centre for Research on Energy & Clean Air brought out a report on the gradually declining air quality at the twin cities of Asansol-Durgapur that prompted a citizen’s committee to appeal for immediate remedy.

Recent air quality data gathered during February and March revealed the stark decline in air quality. The data gathered by Central Pollution Control Board on air quality of the towns were analysed by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) – an autonomous body that according to Manoj Kumar, CREA anslyst: “The monthly average PM10 concentration in Durgapur in March was higher than that of Delhi while Asansol was the second-most polluted city in West Bengal in terms of PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations.”

Advertisement

To make matters worse, death cases due to silicosis are also being reported from the Salanpur block of Asansol Sadar Sub-Division of West Burdwan district. The next meeting of the special team for pollution checking will meet soon to finalise their work. Members from all the stakeholders are part of the special team.

Advertisement

The dust particles from the cement, thermal power, steel plants and coal mines, along with vehicular pollution and pollution due to solid waste disposal and cooking from coal and woods are held responsible for the growing air pollution levels of Asansol and Durgapur, according to Manoj Kumar.

The district forest department has also planned to plant saplings in the Van Mahotsav week, which is round the corner. The central government has also funded to set up nagar van (an urban forest scheme) in Durgapur.

“PM10 is a coarse particulate matter, and PM2.5 are tiny particles which can enter the lungs and bloodstream – both causing serious health risks like asthma, lung disease, and heart problems,” claimed Kabi Ghosh, secretary, Durgapur Sub-Divisional Sports and Cultural Clubs Coordination Society.