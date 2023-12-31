Special health scheme for govt employees

The Mamata Banerjee government announced a special health scheme for its employees by giving cashless benefits of Rs 2 lakh for treatment of each employee. A state government employee will have to pay the extra amount of treatment exceeding the amount specified by the government under the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS).

The state finance department issued a notice on this on 28 December. However, the special health scheme for the state government employees and pensioners will be implemented only in the SSKM Hospital’s Woodburn Ward so far. Employees and pensioners who are under the WBHS will get the benefits of the special health scheme. As per the notification, the special health scheme will remain effective till 2027.

The Woodburn Ward has 35 cabins with three types of beds. The daily charge for a single occupancy large cabin is Rs 4,000, Rs 2,500 for a single occupancy small cabin. For a double occupancy large cabin it charges Rs 2,000 in the ward.

The SSKM hospital shall supply all medicines for treatment for beneficiaries in the Woodburn Ward and not direct the patient or their relatives to purchase any medicines separately during ongoing indoor treatment. In case of non-availability of high-value drugs at the store of the hospital, the patient/ relatives of the patient may supply drugs to the hospital as per proper requisition and approval of the concerned doctor.

The hospital authority has to acknowledge such arrangements of drugs and to record the same in hospital documents (Form-D4) so that beneficiaries can get reimbursements of it under the WBHS.

Benefits of WBHS

