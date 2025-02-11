Special escort vehicle for examinees in South Bengal districts

After the death of a Madhyamik examinee by a stray elephant in north Bengal last year, the forest department has geared up and has escorted the students to the examination centres in West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram in special vehicle Airavat this year.

In the Kanksha block of West Burdwan district, the forest department has escorted the Madhyamik examinees with their Airavat vehicle safely to the centres.

Advertisement

Kanksha block in West Burdwan district is an elephant corridor. Not only elephants, even wolves and golden jackals are present in plenty in the green patches of Kanksha. Recently, these wild animals have attacked the tribal people near the adjoining villages.

Advertisement

In Purulia, the forest department has deployed 14 rapid response teams in the examination centres near the green patches. Nets, cages and barricades are also provided to the forest officials in case any wild animals pass through these routes.

Recently, two tigers have been spotted in the green patches in Purulia, while the first tigress, Zeenat was captured by the forest officials and sent back. The second one from Jharkhand had also returned.

Not only tigers and elephants, but several other wild animals in the forests of Purulia like the leopards, grey wolves, Indian striped hyenas, golden jackals, bears and snakes in the forest.

Anjan Guha, divisional forest officer of Purulia has informed that there will be 24 vehicles to transport the Madhyamik examinees and 14 range officers and 42 beat officers have been deployed for duty.

An officer of the additional divisional forest officer (ADFO) will supervise the entire forest protection coverage on all the days of the Madhyamik examinations.

The day one of the Madhyamik examinations passed off peacefully in the South Bengal districts with no incidents of any attack by wild animals in these districts has been reported today.