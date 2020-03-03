Ahead of the KMC polls, due to be held next month, tentatively, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has finished a number of municipal projects that include water supply connections to slums, booster pumping stations and, compactor stations for efficient solid waste management (SWM) in the city . With the civic polls approaching, the KMC has geared up to deliver the maximum projects, taken up in financial year 2019-20, ahead of the polls.

The civic body has completed several water supply projects in the city since scarcity of drinking water has been a constant complain among citizens of Kolkata. The mayor Firhad Hakim will be inaugurating a project on 05 March at Canal East Road, in ward 13, that concern water supply connections to toilets in three slums in the area. An open air theatre named ‘Khola Hawa’ will also be inaugurated on the same day.

It may be noted that the mayor has highlighted that KMC has spent a record breaking amount of Rs 321.88 crore, in the financial year 2019-20 towards slum development while more Rs 80.36 crores approximately will be spent towards the same in the first six months of the financial year 2020-21. Concerning water supply, that mayor has inaugurated atleast three to four booster pumping stations in the city in February while he laid the foundation stone for the construction of two more booster pumping stations, today, at Layelka ESR campus in ward 98 and another in ward no. 97 near the Japanese Consulate.

The civic body intends to spend around Rs 193.35 crores approximately for water supply in the first six months, April to September, of financial year 2020-21. KMC is also taking several steps toward solid waste management in the city including removal of open vats and replacing it compacter stations. A KMC official confirmed that most vats in the city have been removed. A modern scientific waste compactor station will be inaugurated on 06 March in ward 35 at Canal East Road by Trinamul MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay. KMC will be spending the maximum amount of money, Rs 301.49 crores approximately in the first six months of financial year 2020-21 on solid waste management (SWM).