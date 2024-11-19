SIT arrests three in connection with Tab Scam in Siliguri

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested three individuals yesterday evening in Siliguri in connection with the tab scam.

Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended the suspects near a shopping mall on Sevoke Road. The arrested individuals have been identified as Dibakar Das, Gopal Roy, and Vishal Dhali. According to sources, Dibakar Das, a primary school teacher from Chopra in North Dinajpur, is believed to be the mastermind behind the scam. Gopal Roy, a bank loan broker and Vishal Dhali, a two-wheeler mechanic, are both residents of Siliguri.

The SIT had earlier visited the Kishanganj area to gather information related to the investigation before deciding to proceed to Siliguri. The arrests are linked to a case registered at Sarsuna police station (Case No. 165 dated 07/11/2024, under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 61(2) of the BNS Act).

Following the arrests, the team immediately left for Kolkata to produce the trio before the court and seek police remand for further interrogation and investigation.