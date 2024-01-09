Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb visits Nivedita Road

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb today visited Nivedita Road and asked officials to clear encroachments on either the side of the road so that a four-lane can be constructed connecting another highway, which is being constructed following international guidelines.

“I have spoken to PWD engineers for the construction of Nivedita Road afresh. Width of the road was 60 feet. Now it is 30 feet due to encroachments. I have asked officials to clear all encroachments as soon as possible. We have bulldozed illegal construction on Nivedita Road a few weeks back following the order from the court,” mayor Goutam Deb said. Mr Deb also said, “During the Left regime in the corporation, the road was encroached.

We have planned to shift the existing market to either the side of the road. I would talk to Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority for the construction of a market complex for their rehabilitation.” “We want to make Siliguri active, dynamic and beautiful with the help and cooperation of the Siliguri people,” Me Deb added.

On the other hand, Jalpaiguri MP Dr Jayanta Roy today visited the ongoing construction site of New Jalpaiguri railway station. The railway authorities have started working for renovation and reconstruction of the station to make it a model one