Siliguri holds its sixth Pride Walk

Siliguri witnessed its sixth Pride Walk today, organised by members of the LGBT community, who marched through the city demanding their fundamental rights, including those for adoption, marriage, and the recognition of love. The LGBT group first united in Siliguri in 2018 and has since been organising such pride rallies to raise awareness about their issues. Despite a turnout of fewer than 100 participants this year, organisers noted that many others were unable to join due to social stigma and pressures. One participant highlighted their challenges, saying, “We are often victims of molestation, torture, rape, and assault. Sadly, when we seek justice, the police often dismiss our complaints. The recent incident at R.G. Kar Medical College has shocked us deeply, as it reflects the continued marginalisation of our community.”

Diksha Kundu, one of the organisers, explained: “This is the sixth Pride Rally in Siliguri since we started in 2018. Similar rallies are held across the country, all demanding basic human rights for the LGBT community. Our primary focus is on securing legal recognition for adoption and marriage, as these are fundamental to our lives and love.” Another member expressed hope for change, adding: “We appeal to the Supreme Court to grant us marriage rights. While there is a 1% reservation for transgender individuals, local authorities have yet to implement this appropriately.” The rally, which included slogans demanding justice for the R.G. Kar incident, served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by the LGBT community and their determination to achieve equality.

