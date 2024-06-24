Sikkim CM Tamang meets Amit Shah and others in Delhi

Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, yesterday met Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah to convey his appreciation for the prompt assessment carried out by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team. Additionally, Mr Tamang provided a brief update on the Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report, which details the required funds for full recovery and has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Stressing the importance of ongoing assistance in permanently repairing damaged infrastructure, CM Mr Tamang has appealed for the allocation of funds and emphasized the crucial role of the Union Home Minister in reconstructing Sikkim and fortifying it against potential calamities. “I also conveyed my sincere appreciation for his assistance after the destructive sudden floods in Sikkim on October 3rd and 4th, 2023. I acknowledged the timely allocation of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund,” Mr Tamang said. The Sikkim Chief Minister of Sikkim also called on outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Mr Kiren Rijiju in Delhi today. This meeting was an important opportunity for me to express my gratitude for Mr Birla’s distinguished service and seek his guidance on legislative matters of significance, official sources quoted Mr Tamang as saying.

Additionally, the Chief Minister held productive discussions with the Union Minister regarding the possibility of bringing the 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje to Sikkim. The Union Minister assured his support for improving monastic schools and suggested a phased approach to upgrading monasteries. He also promised to release funds for ongoing social welfare initiatives, including the Singtam hospital, officials said. The Chief Minister was accompanied by MP (Lok Sabha) Indra Hang Subba, MP (Rajya Sabha) DT Lepcha, Chief Secretary VB Pathak, and Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) SD Dhakal.

