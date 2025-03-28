Centre approves disaster recovery for Sikkim; robust fire services in 5 states

A high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, has approved the projects for disaster recovery and reconstruction activities for Sikkim and strengthening of fire services in five states.

The committee, comprising the Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister and Vice Chairman NITI Aayog as members, considered these proposals for financial assistance to the states from the Recovery and Reconstruction funding window and Preparedness and Capacity Building Funding Window under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

An official press note on Friday said the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken several initiatives to ensure effective management of disasters in the country. A number of steps have been taken to prevent any extensive loss to life and property during disasters by strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in India.

The committee has approved projects/activities of Rs 1,604.39 crore for five states viz. Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Kerala under the scheme “Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services in the states”.

The panel has approved Rs 340.90 crore for Bihar, Rs 339.18 crore for Gujarat, Rs. 147.97 crore for Jharkhand, Rs.162.25 crore for Kerala and Rs. 614.09 crore for Maharashtra for funding from the earmarked allocation of Preparedness and Capacity Building Funding window under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The Central Government has allocated a total amount of Rs.5,000 crore under NDRF for “Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services in the states”, and had already approved the proposals of 20 states for a total of Rs. 3,373.12 crore.

In addition, the committee has also approved financial assistance of Rs.555.70 crore to Sikkim from the Recovery and Reconstruction Funding Window under the NDRF for disaster recovery and reconstruction needs of various sectors affected due to devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) occurred in the downstream along the Teesta river basin in October, 2023.