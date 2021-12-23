Sikkim to carve out Pakyong, Soreng districts

With a view to carrying out better administrative work, the Sikkim government under the leadership of Chief Minister P S Tamang (Golay) has decided to carve out two more districts in the Himalayan state.

While there are four districts presently-East Sikkim, West Sikkim, North Sikkim and South Sikkim-a gazette notification issued by the state government dated 13 December has said that a total of six districts will start functioning soon. The existing four districts will also be renamed after the creation of Pakyong and Soreng districts, it is learnt.

According to Gazette notification, the existing four districts will be renamed as Gangtok, Gyaishing , Mangan and Namchi. The new district of Pakyong, which is presently a subdivision with its Headquarters at Pakyong, will be carved out from the existing East Sikkim district.

Similarly, another new district, Soreng, with its Headquarters at Soreng, will be carved out of the existing West Sikkim, which will comprise revenue circles falling under the existing Soreng sub-division, the notification has stated.