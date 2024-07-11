Sikkim Assembly bereft of any Opposition

The Sikkim Assembly is now without any Opposition following the defection of one MLA from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

This comes after the SKM, led by Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), emerged victorious in the recent Assembly elections, winning 31 out of 32 seats.

The SDF, led by former chief minister Pawan Chamling, only managed to secure one seat. Notably, former Indian Football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who ran for the SDF, was unsuccessful in defeating the SKM candidate.

It is worth mentioning that Golay, who was a Cabinet minister under Chamling’s leadership, had a fall out with him due to allegations of corruption in certain departments.

This led to the state government taking action against Golay and his subsequent decision to form his own party.

However, Golay’s SKM party eventually overtook the SKM and came into power in 2019.

Tamang, now serving his second term as chief minister of Sikkim, today announced that he met with Tenzing Norbu Lamtha at his official residence today. Lamtha is the sole MLA from the SDF party, who has now officially joined the SKM family.

During their discussion, Lamtha expressed several concerns regarding the welfare of his constituency and chief minister Mr Tamang welcomed his proposals for collaborative efforts towards its comprehensive development.