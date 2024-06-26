Bhaichung Bhutia quits electoral politics

Bhaichung Bhutia, the ex-captain of the Indian football team, who ventured into politics, declared today that he will no longer pursue a career in this field.

This decision comes after his unsuccessful attempt to secure a seat in the Assembly elections in his home state of Sikkim.

“Following the outcome of the 2024 election, I have come to the realization that electoral politics is not suitable for me. As a result, I am stepping away from all involvement in electoral politics immediately,” Bhaichung Bhutia said.

Mr Bhutia, who ran for the Lok Sabha elections as a Trinamul Congress representative from the Darjeeling constituency, was unsuccessful in his bid.

As a result, the TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee nominated him as her candidate for the Siliguri Assembly polls in 2016.

However, Mr Bhutia was not able to secure a win in this election either.

Subsequently, he established his own political party in Sikkim but was unable to form a strong base.

Eventually, he teamed up with the Sikkim Democratic Party (SDF), led by former chief minister Pawan Chamling.

“I want to extend my congratulations to chief minister Prem Singh Tamang and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party for their victory in the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Election. The people of Sikkim have given them a strong mandate and I am hopeful that the SKM government will fulfil their promises and bring Sikkim to new heights in all sectors,” Bhaichung Bhutia said.

“My only regret is that I had some excellent ideas for developing sports and tourism, which I would have loved to implement honestly and sincerely to contribute to the state’s growth. However, it was not meant to be. I am sure there are others with better ideas who will do so in the future,” Mr Bhutia added.