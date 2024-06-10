Prem Singh Tamang sworn in for second term as Sikkim CM

Prem Singh Tamang, the president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for the second consecutive term.

This follows his party’s overwhelming victory in the recent assembly elections, where the SKM secured 31 out of 32 seats. The swearing-in ceremony, held at Paljor Stadium, was conducted by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and witnessed by a large crowd.

Tamang, 56, who successfully led the SKM to this decisive win, was also elected unanimously as the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2.

Alongside him, a council of ministers consisting of 12 members, including the Chief Minister, was also sworn in.

To ensure the security of the event, the state government ordered the closure of all educational institutions in and around Gangtok on Monday.

Additionally, a half-day holiday was declared for all government offices and public sector undertakings (PSUs) located in the vicinity.

“In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Designate and the Council of Ministers Designate…the state government hereby declares, 10th June, 2024 as a half working day till 12 noon, for all government offices and PSUs located in and around Gangtok,” Chief Secretary V B Pathak announced in a circular issued by the Home Department.

Tamang’s leadership has been pivotal for the SKM. Under his guidance, the party not only triumphed in the assembly elections but also secured the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim.

He contested and won from both the Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies, showcasing his strong political influence and popularity.

The SKM’s victory marks a significant shift in Sikkim’s political landscape, further diminishing the influence of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 consecutive years until 2019.

The SDF managed to win only one seat in the recent elections, highlighting the extent of SKM’s dominance.

Prem Singh Tamang has promised to continue working towards the development and prosperity of Sikkim.

His administration aims to address various issues facing the state, including improving infrastructure, healthcare, and education, while maintaining the cultural heritage and environmental sustainability of Sikkim.