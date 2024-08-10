Sikkim approves Rs 14,490.67cr in budget, focuses on key sectors

Sikkim has approved a budget of Rs 14,490.67 crore for the financial year 2024-25, with special attention given to enhancing the state’s infrastructure and vital sectors, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) announced today.

Following the conclusion of a five-day Budget session at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, the chief minister shared the government’s vision with the Press, highlighting their dedication to improving electricity, drinking water, and road connectivity, while also strengthening health, education, and tourism.

In an address, the chief minister spoke about the state’s ongoing dialogue with the central government.

Advertisement

“After being entrusted with a second term during the 11th Assembly and 18th Parliamentary elections, our team, along with Sikkim’s two Members of Parliament, quickly visited the national Capital. We had productive meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior central ministers to discuss Sikkim’s pending concerns,” he said.

The chief minister noted that the state government has been actively advocating for Sikkim’s needs at the Centre since the beginning of their second term.

Chief minister Mr Tamang announced that a special declaration regarding the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Sikkim’s statehood will be made during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on 15 August.

“We’re planning a variety of yearlong programmes and activities to joyfully celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s Statehood,” he said.