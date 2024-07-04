Short story reading session at New Alipore College

Sahitya Akademi, in collaboration with New Alipore College, organized Mulakat, a session of poems and short story reading sessions by budding Bengali writers.

The initiative was by Sahitya Akademi to encourage vernacular literature.

The programme was inaugurated by professor Jaydeep Sarangi, principal of the college. He stressed upon the Sahitya Akademi’s contribution in giving opportunity to young authors and promoting regional language, literature and culture in post-Independent India.

Khetrabasi Nayak, the officer in-charge of Sahitya Akademi talked on the importance of exploring the minds of young authors as their work contains the aroma of the soil. Bibhas Roy Chowdhury chaired the poetry and short story reading session. Five budding Bengali writers, Raka Dasgupta, Samranghee Bandyopadhyay, Shamik Ghosh, Gourab Chakraborty and Shyam Bandyopadhyay took part in the poetry and short story reading session. Around 150 students, teachers, scholars and writers attended the programme.