Anindya Mitra donates `60 lakh to set up Presidency Alumni Computer Centre

Legal luminary Anindya Mitra has donated Rs 60 lakhs to set up the Presidency Alumni Computer Centre at the Presidency University campus. Mr Mitra is the receipient of the Atul Chandra Gupta Distinguished Alumnus award 2023. He graduated from Presidency College with History honours in 1951. Mr Mitra was the president of the Alumni association and is the chairman, Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee.

The 75th anniversary of the Alumni Association will start shortly. Presidency College, set up in 1817 is a premier academic institution in the country. The college has been upgraded to a university. The college has produced countless students who in their later lives have become scholars. It has produced two chief ministers of Bengal ~ Siddhartha Shankar Ray and Buddahadeb Bhattacharya, two Nobel laureates, Amartya Sen and Abhijit Binayak Bandyopadhyay.

The college has produced vice chancellors and diplomats, It has produced three chief secretaries ~ Rathin Sengupta, Samar Ghosh and Alapan Bandyopadhyay. Swami Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose had studied in Presidency College for some time and later had joined Scottish Church College.

