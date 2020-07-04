The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, today introduced a new service between Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Chattogram (Chittagong)Port, Bangladesh, through Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

The Kolkata port spokesperson said that from today, a new regular service connection between Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Chattogram has been started from Kolkata Dock System (KDS) of SMP by Zim Integrated Services in Association with Bengal Tiger Lines.

It was inaugurated by S Balaji Arunkumar, deputy chairman, under the leadership of Vinit Kumar, chairman, SMP, Kolkata.

In its maiden voyage, the vessel ‘M.V Asiatic Moon” (Singapore Flag) is expected to carry 300 containers of Indian exports to Bangladesh.

The primary goods that are exported are ferro metal alloys and garments. This is the biggest vessel by size to ply between Kolkata and Chattogram till date, confirmed the spokesperson.

It was further learnt that the vessel can carry upto 600 containers in a single voyage to Chattogram.

Previously, only small barges with carrying capacity of about 80-100 containers were operational on this route. With the starting of this new service, Bangladesh exporters will witness lesser dwell time and more predictability in shipments.

The port and shipping line is also in consultation with FIEO to make sure all the exporters are made aware of the new service and ease the pressure brought about by the issues faced at the overland routes through Petrapole, it was learnt.

Vinit Kumar, chairman, SMP, Kolkata said “Another similar service too is scheduled to start from Kolkata Dock to Chattogram. The vessel M.V Xpress Godavari operated by Xpress Feeders shall commence the voyage to Chattogram Port in the second week of July. “With global shipping players venturing into direct Bangladesh calls from Kolkata Port, it is expected that this trade line shall be strengthened and Kolkata Port is poised to be the hub for Bangladesh trade.”