Inaugural vessel of China Calcutta Service reaches city port

In an attempt to boost connectivity, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP) today received the inaugural vessel of Pacific International Lines of the China Calcutta Service (CCS).

The inaugural vessel, M/V Kota Rakyat, inaugurated from China, was welcomed by the deputy chairman of SMP Samrat Rahi at Kolkata Dock System today. The inaugural vessel of this service route has a transit period of 10 to 12 days and would enhance logistical efficiency and meet the needs of customers in India and Nepal. The direct weekly service from China to Kolkata will also help in addressing the increasing demand for reduced transit times from the Far East ports to Kolkata.

According to the city port office, the weekly service is expected to enhance shipping efficiency for the burgeoning exim trade across West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, northeast, as well as Nepal and Bhutan. The direct weekly service from China to Kolkata will also help in addressing the increasing demand for reduced transit times from the Far East Ports to Kolkata.

The CCS route according to the SMP, is to have three vessels – Kota Ria, Kota Rukun, and Kota Rakiyat – each with an average parcel load of 622 TEUs, specially tailored to navigate lower draft conditions. As learnt from the city port, the maiden voyage of Kota Rakyat is to be followed by Kota Rukun on 25 July.The port rotation for the route includes: Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore– Kolkata – Singapore – Xiamen enabling connectivity and fostering trade growth in the region, according to the SPM.

Welcoming the inaugural vessel, the chairperson of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, Rathendra Raman said, “With the introduction of the CCS, it is anticipated that the volume of container traffic handled at KDS will witness a substantial increase, driving a higher growth rate. In line with this development, we have planned for a concession scheme to stimulate vessel calls and container operations, effective for FY 24-25.”