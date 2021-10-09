GRSE, SMP ink agreement for developing Kidderpore dry docks

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., (GRSE), Kolkata, has signed the concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) to undertake the development and utilisation of the three existing dry docks of SMP at Kidderpore.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, Vinit Kumar, chairman, SMP

and other senior dignitaries.

As a part of the investment promotional activity of ‘Maritime India’, GRSE believes the agreement will play a vital role in abetting the strategic growth plans for both the companies in addition to revenue generation from the ship repair and refit of defence and commercial segments, predominantly in the Eastern Region.

The collaboration will also contribute to the future strategy of GRSE to take on additional shipbuilding activities including repair and refit of ships, which will aid in the feasibility for execution and expansion, in and around Kolkata.

Under the agreement, the GRSE and the SMP port looks forward to developing a partnership and understanding to explore new business prospects, skill development and facility improvement, which in turn will aid in employment generation in Kolkata, as a part of maritime growth and nation-building exercise, said a GRSE statement.

GRSE is currently executing six shipbuilding projects including three advanced Frigates under Project 17A, four survey vessels (large) and eight anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft for the Indian Navy and one fast patrol vessel for the Indian Coast Guard, apart from the export ships for the Republic of Guyana and the Bangladesh government.