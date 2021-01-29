Union home minister Amit Shah is slated to arrive at the Kolkata airport tomorrow evening for his two-day Bengal visit. When the clamour grows to address the Matua community regarding CAA, BJP will also attempt to sway the sympathy of a few lakh people belonging to the Gaudiya Vaishnav community, followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

This, the saffron party expects would be significant because of their numerous devotees and monks. On 30 January, Shah will visit the ISKCON temple and offer his prayers at Mayapur Chandrodaya temple. A few hundreds of temples of the Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu are located at Mayapur, Nawadip and several areas of Nadia.

Even prime minister Narendra Modi visited the pristine and historic Gaudiya Mission temple at Bagbazar in 2016, and also addressed Netaji Indoor Stadium centenary celebrations of Gaudiya Mission and Math in Kolkata, which was thronged by their devotees and monks.

Party sources said that Modi’s visit to Gaudiya Mission gave them several political benefits and Shah’s visit to Mayapur will also accrue the sympathy of monks and devotees of Gaudiya community. From Mayapur, Shah will fly for Thakurnagar at Bongaon in North 24-Parganas on that same day by a BSF chopper.

He will also deliver his speech for Matua community, another politically significant programme as community leaders expect him to elaborate on ‘time frame’ of CAA implementation.

The Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya said that several leaders from TMC, Congress and CPI-M will join the BJP on 30 January where Shah will address a public meeting of the Matua community.

He will return to Kolkata and in the evening meet saffron party’s IT cell leaders at a hotel in New Town to assess situation regarding progress of their work.

The next day, he will visit the headquarters of Bharat Sevashram Sangha and residence of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Badurbagan