Shah slams TMC for Ram Navami violence

Union home minister and former national president of BJP Amit Shah on Friday slammed Trinamul Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee for the incidents of communal violence that erupted in Shibpur and Rishra in Howrah and Hooghly districts respectively during Ram Navami observations at the end of March.

While addressing in a rally organised by the BJP in Suri of Birbhum district, Mr Shah also came down heavily on the ruling Trinamul Congress in Bengal for what he called its politics of appeasement which he claimed was behind the trouble in Shibpur and Howrah town.

The Union home minister said that if Bengal votes for the BJP in the coming elections in the state, no one will dare to attack Ram Navami processions. “Give Narendra Modiji 35 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal in the 2024 elections we will stop all kinds of trouble in the state,” Mr Shah said.

It may be mentioned that chief minister Mamata Banerjee, without taking names of Bajrang Dal and VHP, organisers of the Ram Navami procession in Shibpur, had stated: “They had brought so many arms and many people could have been killed if the police had not restrained both sides on the spot. Police took one hour to take strategic steps.”

“BJP had brought outsiders from Munger in Bihar to create violence in Shibpur. Many of them carrying revolvers were seen dancing madly”, she alleged, adding, “No one in Bengal wants violence. All stay here together in peace.”