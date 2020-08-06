Nadia is all set to go under full-fledged lockdown for seven days, hoping to contain the increasing rate of infection of Covid-19.

Nadia district magistrate, Vibhu Goel has issued an order mentioning, “Comprehensive lockdown is being declared in the areas which are declared as extended containment zone with effect from 7 August 2020, Friday, midnight 11.59 pm to 14 August 2020, Friday, midnight 11.59 pm.”

The municipalities, which have been brought under the purview of lockdown–Krishnagar, Chakdaha, Gayeshpur, Haringhata, Kalyani, Ranaghat, Shantipur and Coopers Camp Notified Area.

Lockdown is also being declared in the gram-panchayat areas such as Brittihuda, Chapra-I, ChapraII, Mahatpur, Debagram,Mira-I, Bhanderkhola, Bhatjangla, Deypara, Dogachi, Majdiya-Panchshila (Nabadwip block), BethuadahariI, Bethuadahari-II under Krishnagar Sadar sub-division.

In Tehatta subdivision, gram-panchayats under lockdown are Karimpur-I, Karimpur-II, Betai-I, Chitka, Kanainagar, Natna,Tehatta and Palashiparawhere lockdown will be enforced.

In Kalyani sub-division, lockdown has been declared in Tatla, Kanchrapara and Saguna gram-panchayat. In Ranaghat sub-division, Nokari gram-panchayat has been brought under purview of lockdown.

During lockdown, no business activities would be allowed in these areas. All government and non-government offices (except the offices providing essential services) would remain closed.

All market complexes and shops, roadside dhabas,tea stalls and eateries will remain closed. All public and private transport will remain suspended. Residents were advised to store the essential items.

Meanwhile, the district has recorded the highest single-day spike of 57 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Among those, eight were from Krishnagar municipality while seven were from the areas under Krishnagar-I block.

Till today, the district has recorded 999 cumulative positive cases.