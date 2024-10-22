Durga Puja drives state’s economic: Minister at Bijaya sammilani

Durga Puja has become the lifeblood of small businesses across West Bengal, with many relying on the festival season for a substantial share of their annual earnings. This sentiment was echoed by Goalpokhar MLA and minister-in-charge Md Ghulam Rabbani during the Bijoya Sammilani organised by the Trinamul Congress in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur.

Addressing a gathering, Rabbani praised chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her pivotal role in boosting business opportunities during the festive period, underscoring the crucial link between the state’s cultural celebrations and economic vitality.

While addressing the event, the minister said, “Following the extensive efforts of our chief minister Mamata Banerjee, we saw how Durga Puja boosted our state’s economy…The earnings of people increased in this festive season. The state earns in thousands of crores. This is why Didi says that what Bengal thinks today, rest of India thinks tomorrow…People from across the state and other parts of the country come to witness the grandeur of the Durga Puja. The festival has been enlisted as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage and I thank them for that.”

His words struck a chord with the audience, who responded with deep appreciation for the CM’s ongoing efforts to support local enterprises. Mr Rabbani also highlighted Banerjee’s success in preserving West Bengal’s diverse cultural and religious unity. “Under her leadership, Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs have remained united,” he remarked, adding that in Chopra, politics and religion have never been intertwined. “This unity has been our strength for thousands of years.”

The event not only celebrated the Bijoya spirit but also provided a vital platform for AITC leaders to connect with the people, further strengthening the bond between the party and the local community.