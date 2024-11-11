Services on Metro Green Line to be partially curtailed from today

Metro services in the HowrahEsplanade section of Kolkata Metro’s Green Line are being curtained partially from tomorrow on account of ongoing work on the stillincomplete Esplanade-Sealdah section of the East West Line.

According to Metro authorities, commercial services on the West-bound tunnel would be run from Howrah Maidan only till Mahakaran station, instead of till Esplanade station from tomorrow onwards. However, in the Eastbound tunnel, metro trains will be plying as usual from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stations during weekdays from 6.55 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Also, on Sundays, there will be no commercial services in the West-bound tunnel, which means commuters would not be able to avail a journey in this part of the Metro network. On Sundays. commercial services will only be available from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan in the the East-bound tunnel from 2.15 p.m. to 9.50 p/m.

The measures have been adopted in view of ongoing works in the last leg of the East-West metro corridor between Esplanade and Sealdah. Also, the Metro authorities have decided to increase the number of services on the Green Line 2 on weekdays.