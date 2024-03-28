Serampore’s Kalyan Banerjee hopes of 4th win

The Serampore Lok Sabha BJP candidate Kabir Shankar Bose is confident of giving a tough fight to three-time Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee.

However, the sitting MP of Serampore is all set to hit a ‘boundary’ with his 4th consecutive victory from the constituency.

The sitting MP, Kalyan Banerjee said, “People have faith in the chief minister for her progress and developmental work and numerous beneficiary schemes. There is no doubt that they will cast their vote in favour of TMC. As per the directive of the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, I have tried my best to properly implement the beneficiary schemes and projects for the overall welfare of the people of Serampore LS constituency. People of my constituency are well aware of the fact that I keep my word and have used my MP fund for the needs and requirements of the public.”

Mr Banerjee added, “People are aware that there is no place for corruption in TMC. Anyone found involved in corrupt ways is promptly shunted out from TMC. The opposition party before raising their fingers towards TMC must first see the level of corruption in the states ruled by them,” alleged Mr Banerjee.

The BJP candidate Kabir Shankar Bose said, “The TMC leaders usually raise slogans that Miss Banerjee is the face of TMC. People voted for Mamata Banerjee earlier but now voters are raising slogans about corruption being the new face of the TMC. The much-hyped progress and development work of TMC is now being ridiculed by the common people.”

The BJP candidate Mr Bose refuted the charges of Adhir Choudhary that BJP has a secret understanding with the Trinamul. He said so many leaders of TMC are behind the bars. “The central government is asking the state for an account of 100 days’ work and Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana from the state government. Mr Bose said, “Mr Modi has set a target of 35 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal. Mr Banerjee will be defeated by a margin of 1 lakh votes. Voters are quite aware of their constitutional rights and are all set not to vote in favour of TMC which has earned the name of corrupt government.”