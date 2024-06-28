Serampore municipality chairman reinstated

The previously elected Serampore Municipality chairman Giridhari Shaw, as per the rules of the election commission had to step down from his chair to take up the charge of an election agent in favour of Serampore TMC Lok Sabha candidate Kalyan Banerjee.

With the elections getting over, the TMC leadership expressed their consent to have Giridhari Shaw once again as the chairman of the municipality.

Today a special meeting was conducted by the vice-chairman of Serampore Municipality Uttam Nag, abiding the Municipality rule No. 50, directing as per the law to follow the formalities to elect a chairman for the chair which had fallen vacant. The previous chairman Giridhari Shaw was reinstated to the post of Serampore Municipality chairman.

The newly reinstated chairman Mr Shaw said, “To perform the duty of an election agent for Kalyan Banerjee as per election commission rule, I had to step down. After the election, the leadership asked me to once again take up the responsibility. Today, in the presence of Serampore SDO I was elected unopposed by the total number of councillors and the present chairman-in-council members, abiding with the municipality rules and regulations.”

He added that prompt steps will be taken against those who have occupied space in and around the drainage system. Keeping the drainage system free of blockage during the monsoon is our prime concern. We don’t want any water stagnation in the town during heavy downpour. Next steps will be taken to regulate the movement of totos, unnecessary road congestion by the totos will not be tolerated.