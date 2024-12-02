Christmas celebration to mark ten-day festival upholding Serampore’s rich heritag

The Serampore Municipality and the Serampore Hotel Business Fraternity have joined forces to organise a ten-day festival during the ongoing Christmas celebration. This innovative initiative aims to highlight the town’s rich heritage, traditions, sociocultural aspects, and nearly three-century-old Inn culture. The ten-day festival will centre around UNESCOrecognised landmarks such as the century-old St. Olav’s Church, the historic Danish Tavern, the riverbank, and Netaji Subhash Avenue.

The primary goal is to create a grand Christmas celebration that evokes a festive spirit while honoring Serampore’s rich history and cultural traditions. Historically, around 1786, an Englishman named Mr. Parr opened a new tavern to accommodate travellers passing up and down the river. The tavern offered breakfast, dinner, supper, lodging, wine, liquor, a café, and a billiard table. The renovated Danish Tavern today carries on this centuries-old Inn culture.

To ensure the success of the festival, a meeting was held at the Danish Tavern. Attendees included Serampore Municipality Chairman Giridhari Shaw, Vice Chairman, all four Council Members, and representatives from the Serampore Hotel Business Fraternity. Santosh Singh, Serampore Town President and Council Member, has taken up a special initiative to uphold the town’s rich heritage, traditions, and culture amidst the grand Christmas celebration.

Advertisement