Awareness on saving water

The Serampore municipality has taken an initiative to spread awareness on saving and preserving water.

To impart the awareness among the growing children, the students of Chatra Nandalal Institution and Bharati Vidyalaya were today taken around the water treatment plant, the different stages of water treatment processing right from water intake from the Hooghly river followed by chlorination, adding of alum, sedimentation and filtration to transforming river water into pure drinking water.

The water treatment plant experts said 27 million litres of river water is purified in a day, the cost of purifying one litre of water comes to around 10 paisa per litre. Serampore Municipality chairman Giridhari Shaw advised students not to waste water and spread the message of saving and preserving water in their respective localities