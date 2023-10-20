Serampore MP brings Vrindavan prem Mandir as his Durga puja theme.

Hooghly, 20 Oct: The 5 and 6 Palli Samity Durga Puja at Serumpore RMS Ground have completed 110 years of their journey; however, soon after Mr. Kalyan Banerjee became the MP of Serumpore, he took up the initiative to make the traditional Durga Puja at RMS Ground more gorgeous and theme-based, upholding the glorious historical and divine faith. This year, Vrindavan Prem Mandir (the temple of divine love) is the theme of the Durga Puja.

The Serampore MP, Mr. Kalyan Banerjee, said the temple of divine love (Prem Mandir), established by Jagathguru Sri Kripalu ji Maharaj, depicts Krishna divine love, his lilas (divine performances and activities), and Radha Rani. I am sure the replica of Prem Mandir as the Durga Puja theme will fill the hearts of lakhs of visitors and devotees with the bliss of divinity.

The secretary of the puja committee, Mr. Santosh Singh, said that for the last month, the construction of the puja pandel, the replica of Vrindavan Prem Mandir, has been in progress at an estimated cost of 70 lakhs.

Prem Mandir (The Temple of Divine Love) is a Hindu temple in Vrindavan, Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, India. The temple was established by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj (the fifth original Jagadguru). It is maintained by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, an international non-profit educational, spiritual, and charitable trust. The complex is on a 55-acre site on the outskirts of Vrindavan. It is dedicated to Radha Krishna and Sita Ram. Radha Krishna is on the first level, and Sita Ram is on the second level. Different leelas of Shri Krishna and Rasik saints are depicted all over the wall of the main temple.

Construction began in January 2001, and the inauguration ceremony took place from February 15 to 17, 2012. The temple was opened to the public on February 17. The cost was 150 crore rupees ($23 million). The presiding deities are Shri Radha Govind (Radha Krishna) and Shri Sita Ram. A 73,000-square-foot, pillar-less, dome-shaped satsang hall was constructed next to the Prem Mandir, which can accommodate 25,000 people at a time. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and fountains, the temple complex has life-size depictions of four leelas of Shri Krishna: Jhulan leela, Govardhan leela, Raas leela, and Kaliya Naag leela.It is the sister temple of Bhakti Mandir, which was opened in 2005, and another sister temple, known as Kirti Mandir, Barsana, opened in 2019.