Serampore IMA condemns brutally act at R G Kar

The Serampore IMA branch has strongly condemned the brutality inflicted on a lady doctor at R G Kar Hospital.

The Serampore IMA president Dr Pradeep Das said, the entire medical fraternity is shocked. It is beyond imagination that a lady doctor on-duty in a renowned hospital in the capital city of west Bengal was brutally raped and killed. If such brutal torture on a lady doctor can take place in R G Kar Hospital, then doctors serving in district hospitals and rural hospitals can also become victim of anti-social activities.

The lack of appropriate safety and security in the kar hospital with advanced infrastructure is a matter of great concern. The incident has proved that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed. Moreover, it is very astonishing that the hospital authority is trying to cover up the fact by giving the incident a colour of suicidal case.

The IMA Serampore is going to observe a pen down on 15 August and take out a rally, condemning the act of heinous crime and brutally inflicted on a lady on-duty doctor.