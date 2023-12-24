Security heightened for Christmas

Security has been heightened in and around the city in view of the upcoming Christmas festival. An elaborate security arrangement has been made around the city, particularly at Park Street to avert any untoward incident.

City police sources said that about 3,000 police personnel would be on duty to maintain law and order. About nine officers in the rank of deputy commissioners (DCs) and 25 additional commissioners (ACs) would be in charge of different intersections. Besides, there would be personnel of Quick Response team (QRT) RFS (Radio Flying Squad) and ambulances too would be on standby to attend any emergencies. Lalbazar sources also said that about 12 watch towers had been installed to keep vigil.

Members of the winners, women’s team of officers against eve teasing and women police personnel too would be deployed. Adequate officers from the traffic department too would be on duty to maintain smooth conduct of traffic during the festival.

