Security cover for ex-judge Abhijit Ganguly, Arjun Singh upgraded

The BJP-led central government has decided to provide special security cover to four BJP leaders in West Bengal before the Lok Sabha election.

The leaders include former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk, BJP candidate Arjun Singh from Barrackpore, BJP’s Cooch Behar district general secretary Abhijit Barman and BJP executive committee member Tapsi Das from Cooch Behar, informed BJP sources.

Both Abhijit Ganguly and Arjun Singh joined the saffron camp last month, ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Arjun defected from the Trinamool Congress, after being denied a ticket for the LS polls. He was with the TMC but had switched over to the BJP ahead of last LS polls in 2019.

While the specific need for a sudden security update isn’t clear, BJP sources said that the central government has decided to provide security to these two and the other two BJP leaders. However, not all of them will be getting the same security cover.

Currently, Abhijit has been provided with ‘Y’ category security. Arjun has been given ‘Z’ category security, which is a level higher. Typically, ministers in the country are provided with ‘Z’ category security. Leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh fall under the ‘Z-Plus’ category, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest level of SPG security. Usually, under ‘Z-Plus’ category security, there are 55 central security personnel and 10 NSG commandos. And for ‘Z’ category, there are 22 central security personnel and 4-6 CRPF or CISF commandos along with police personnel. This security detail will include at least five vehicles, one of which will be bulletproof. The cost for this security arrangement will be between Rs 15-25 lakh per month, borne by the central government. On the other hand, Abhijit has been provided with ‘Y’ category security. He will be accompanied by two commandos, eight security personnel, and at least two vehicles. The cost for this security arrangement will be around Rs 12-15 lakh per month, also borne by the Centre. The remaining two BJP leaders in Bengal will be given ‘X’ category security. According to sources, Barman and Das had previously received threats, hence this security measure.

Under this arrangement, two security personnel will accompany them, along with one or two vehicles. A source from the Union home ministry has indicated that this step was taken to ensure their political significance due to the fear of security threats before the elections. Abhijit and Arjun has been receiving this security from 27 March onwards. On the other hand, Barman and Das received central security from 29 March. Meanwhile Pawan Singh, son of Arjun Singh alleged that the state government started unnecessary vigilance on their residences and installed more than 80 CCTV cameras to monitor their residences and surrounding areas. Even he alleged that regular visitors of his and fathers were slapped with false criminal cases to terrorize them. Arjun has already filed a case with Calcutta High Court regarding this matter.