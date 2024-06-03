Section 144 CrPC in Sandeshkhali apprehending post-poll violence

After the Lok Sabha election, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in parts of Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas to prevent any untoward incidents. Following continuous unrest yesterday, Section 144 CrPC was enforced in 17 areas within four Gram Panchayat areas of Najat. The restrictions will remain in place until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Even after the Lok Sabha election, unrest continues in Barrackpore. There was a bombing incident in front of the house of Arjun Singh’s election agent in Bhatpara.

A bomb also exploded in front of the Trinamul party office in Naihati. Both BJP and Trinamul are accusing each other of being these incidents. BJP worker Priyanku Pandey alleged that as the counting of votes is approaching, attempts are being made to terrorize the Bhatpara region. Bhatpara Police has collected the CCTV footage in front of Priyanku’s house as a bomb allegedly was hurled in front of his residence. However, the police of Bhatpara police station did not arrest anyone till Sunday morning in this incident. Post-election violence has heated up areas like Tangra and Tollygunge. In Tangra, a booth agent of BJP candidate Tapas Ray was allegedly forcibly taken off a bike and beaten up. The BJP agent, Ramesh Sau, was allegedly beaten to the point of splitting the corner of his eye. It is also alleged that he was threatened with death.

Fingers have been pointed towards Trinamul, although the party denies the allegations. Ramesh Sau claimed that he was acting as a booth agent in the Tangra area. After the voting ended, he was getting on his bike when Trinamul-backed miscreants allegedly dragged him off and started beating him. He stated: “I have been with BJP for a long time. Our candidate is Tapas Ray. This happened around 8 p.m. last night. As I was getting out of the booth and onto my bike, they came on a bike and said, ‘Let’s take him and kill him.’ I somehow managed to get off the bike in the middle of the road.” He has filed a complaint at the police station. A similar situation occurred in Tollygunge, with allegations of attacks on BJP workers using a gun-butt.

Two BJP workers were injured, with one having a tooth broken. The ruling party denies these allegations as well. The mother of one injured BJP worker said: “We went to vote. The machine broke down. We were standing by the roadside in the sun. The councillor came and told us to come along, then called the police. They came and beat us so badly. My son just got admitted to college. They hit him near his eye so hard that it split open.