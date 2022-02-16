SEC acting at TMC’s behest: Dilip Ghosh

The BJP national vice president and MP Dilip Ghosh, during his visit to Arambagh and Burdwan, accused the state government of throttling the democratic rights of the people by allegedly looting votes during the municipal corporation elections.

He criticized the role played by the State Election Commission in ensuring a free and fair poll Mr Ghosh, in Arambagh, said, “The Left Front, during its rule, looted the votes in a pre-planned manner but the TMC has even surpassed the Left in booth capturing and looting of votes. In the Lok Sabha and Bidhan Sabha polls, the BJP considerably increased its political power by the active support and favour of the voters in some constituencies but even in these seats the BJP slipped to the third position in this civic poll.”

In Burdwan, Mr Ghosh ridiculed the State Election Commissioner, the police and the TMC during his campaign rally for the upcoming Burdwan civic polls. He remarked: What a democracy in TMC’s Bengal! Those within TMC who rebelled against the party and contested as independent candidates were forced by the police to withdraw their nominations while the BJP cadres who filed papers as independent candidates were threatened by the same police to stay on the field. The reasons for doing so is well apparent.”

Mr Ghosh said, “The State Election Commissioner is facing the music in the Calcutta High Court every now and then and yet he behaves like a ‘servant’ of the TMC and maintains a partisan attitude towards the Opposition members.”