Sebaashray camps to start from Thursday in Diamond Harbour

The stage is ready to hold Sabaashray health camps in vast areas that fall under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and the MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee will inaugurate the camp on SDO ground tomorrow at 9 a.m. This is for the first time when an initiative has been taken by an MP to hold free medical camps in the areas that are located in the constituency.

The camp will be held for 70 days and after that follow up camps will be held for seven days.

The camps will be held in each constituency. It will start with the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. As many as 1,200 doctors will give free service. The medicines will be given free of cost to the people visiting the camps. The medical tests, which the doctors will recommend, will be conducted free and if hospitalisation is needed it will be done for free. The patients will be admitted to the state-run or private hospitals.

Forty camps will be held in Diamond Harbour constituency. There are seven Assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. They are Diamond Harbour, Falta, Maheshtala, Bishnupur, Budge Budge, Metiabruz and Satgachhia.

Mr Banerjee calls the development of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency as the Diamond Harbour model. During Covid-19, camps were run in the area from where food was distributed in different areas. Diamond Harbour also has a first division football team. Mr Banerjee distributes gifts to the people living in the area before the Durga Puja, Eid and Christmas.

Anyone living in the Diamond Harbour constituency can visit the medical camps irrespective of their economic status. Specialist doctors will attend the camps. Mr Banerjee thought that it was the best way to serve the people of the area. Those intending to visit the camps will have to register their names. The people of Diamond Harbour have developed intimate relations with Mr Banerjee, who had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 by a margin of over 7 lakh votes. He had provided financial assistance to people who have been suffering from incurable diseases.

Over the years Mr Banerjee has prepared a band of young party workers who carry out various projects in the area. Mr Banerjee keeps a tab on the situation and gets in touch with the government officials carrying out various state run schemes.