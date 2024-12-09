Sebaashray camps to kick off in Abhishek’s LS constituency

Sebaashray, a unique initiative to provide free medical facilities to the residents of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency will hold camps for 10 days each in each of the Assembly segments of the constituency. The initiative taken by Mr Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour and the national general secretary of Trinamul Congress, is the first of its kind launched by an MP or MLA to provide medical assiatnce to the people of the constituency.

The camp will start from Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency where it will be held for 10 days. Then it will move to Palta followed by Satgachia and then Bishnupur. Thereafter it will be held at Metiabruz, Budge Budge and Maheshtala. The duration of the camps in each constituency is 10 days. All residents of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat can visit the camp irrespective of their economic status, religion, caste or creed or political afficiation. Help desks will be set up for the persons to get their names registered. They will be given a unique identification number and a booklet.

A group of 1,200 doctors has been set up to examine the people. If required they will be referred to hospitals, both state-run and private. They will be given medicines free of cost. It may be mentioned that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Banerjee had set up teams that had supplied food to the people. The initiative has earned overwhelmed response from the people. Particularly those people coming from economically challenged families and suffering from diabetes, heart and kidney ailments will be hugely benefitted by the initiative.

