Scissors at OT breaks before use on a patient

It was a narrow escape for both the pregnant woman and her expecting baby at SSKM Hospital, eastern India’s premier government teaching hospital cum post graduate medical research institute, on Monday considering their safety and security.

A doctor, while preparing to perform a delivery operation on the woman admitted to the maternity unit of the SSKM Hospital, found a scissor that he was set to use broke in the operating theatre (OT).

The reason: The stainless steel scissor had rusts.

“I was preparing with the stainless steel scissor to perform a delivery operation by cutting through her abdomen but suddenly the equipment broke. I was surprised and found that it had rusts all around. I stopped the procedure and informed the concerned nurses in the operation theatre (OT),” the lady PGT doctor said.

Interestingly, other scissors stacked in the box also developed rust.

“It was a narrow save for both the woman and her would-be baby because the broken portion of the scissor could have been left inside her abdomen posing a serious threat to their lives,” she said.

The SSKM Hospital authorities have decided to form a committee to probe the incident, according to sources at the hospital.