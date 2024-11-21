KMC councillor’s son arrested for reckless driving allegedly injuring a 70 year-old woman

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Mitali Bandyopadhyay’s younger son Suddhaswatta Bandyopadhyay was arrested on charge of rash driving.

It is alleged that he injured a 70-year-old woman in Haltu, Wednesday morning. The woman sustained severe injury on her hand and was shifted to SSKM Hospital.

Rabindra Sarobar police station registered a case of rash driving against Suddhaswatta and arrested him.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 6.30 am today when Suddhaswatta was driving the white car along Southern Avenue. His car dashed the woman when she suddenly came in front of the vehicle. She was trying to cross the road near Vivekananda Park at Lake Kalibari.

After hitting the woman, the vehicle also hit another car, parked close to the spot.

Mrs Bandyopadhyay, councilor of ward 99 and MMiC of KMC, said, “She got panicked and touched my son’s car sustaining injury. She was taken to the SSKM Hospital and would undergo an MRI though no major injury was found there in her body so far. She is absolutely okay and it was an undesirable and unwanted incident. My elder son was also there with his younger brother when the latter was driving. They were going to have tea in the area near Lake Kalibari,” Mrs Bandyopadhyay told the media.