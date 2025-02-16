Chief minister hails medical milestone at SSKM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today hailed SSKM Hospital for creating a milestone by conducting 175 gallbladder surgeries successfully in the last five days and also extolled the efforts of the doctors concerned.

Calling the effort “an unprecedented feat” Miss Banerjee wrote on her X- handle: “Glad to inform that our very own apex level Government facility in Kolkata, SSKM Hospital has created a record by performing waiting in-the-queue 175 gallbladder surgeries in the last 5 days!

“This was a mission mode endeavour to clear the waiting gallbladder cases, and also to show what our doctors can do if they work in unison with dedication!

“All these surgeries were successful, and these were in addition to the usual operations in the hospital. During these five days from Monday to Friday, there were 390 other major surgical cases in addition to those 175 special drive cases.

“I Congratulate the SSKM authorities, doctors, nurses and staff, for this unprecedented feat.

“I also urge all hospitals to follow this model of mission-mode interventions to clear waiting-in-the-queue cases.”