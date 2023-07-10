SC sets aside HC order on demotion of teachers

The Supreme Court has set aside the order of the Single Bench of the Calcutta High Court that 32,000 primary teachers will be demoted to the status of para teachers with less salary.

The Division of the High Court will give fresh hearing where all the 32,000 primary teachers will be made party to the case. The Supreme Court has further instructed that the natural justice will have to be ensured for the petitioners. The case will be heard by Justice Supratim Bhattacharya and Justice Soumen Sen. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in his order on 12 May said that these 32,000 primary teachers will have to appear for fresh interview and aptitude test. Those who will fail will be terminated.

He also demoted them to the status of para teachers with less salary. The procedure was to have been to be completed by August. Challenging the order, West Bengal Board of Primary Education and a section of the aggrieved teachers moved a Division Bench of Calcutta High Court.

The High Court gave interim stay to the Single Bench’s order that the teachers will be demoted to the rank of para teachers with less salary. However, it did not give any stay on the interview and aptitude test of the primary teachers.

Challenging the Division Bench’s order, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and a section of the aggrieved teachers filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court. Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan of the Supreme Court set aside the single bench’s order that 32,000 primary teachers would be reduced to the status of para teachers.

After Justice Gangopadhyay’s order on 12 May, five teachers have died unable to bear the shock. Many of the teachers faced harassment as people refused to accept them as primary teachers.