SBI reaffirms association with JU

State Bank of India (SBI) is proud to recognise its association with Jadavpur University by showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the Institution.

To emphasise this relationship, SBI Kolkata Circle has built a “Heritage Gallery” in its Jadavpur University Branch, which portrays the contribution of some of the eminent personalities of the university to our society as a whole.

Prof Sau expressed his happiness on the fact that the contribution of JU alum- ni was being presented to society at large in an innovative way.

Mr Sinha reiterated SBI’s deep bond with society and its immediate surroundings and bank’s commitment towards its linkage with the local economy in every pos- sible way.