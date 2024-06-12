SBI celebrates World Environment Day

Firhad holds review meeting in Siliguri
According to Firhad Hakim, despite chief minister Mamata Banerjee's popularity among the people of north Bengal, the party's leaders and organization have been unsuccessful in securing votes.
On occasion of World Environment Day, 5 June, Prem Anup Sinha, deputy managing director, conducted a tree plantation drive at their local head office, Kolkata premises in presence of other circle management committee members of SBI Kolkata Circle and other staff members. As a step towards green initiative, Mr Sinha envisaged for plantation of at least 20 trees per branch across Kolkata Circle.
SBI Kolkata Circle had also arranged for a Walkathon last week from their Officers’ Residential Complex, Salt Lake. The event was attended by chief general manager, V K Bangarraju, general managers Sunil Kumar Singh, Sanatan Mishra, Nand Kishore Singh and other senior executives and staff members.
