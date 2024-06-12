SBI celebrates World Environment Day

On occasion of World Environment Day, 5 June, Prem Anup Sinha, deputy managing director, conducted a tree plantation drive at their local head office, Kolkata premises in presence of other circle management committee members of SBI Kolkata Circle and other staff members. As a step towards green initiative, Mr Sinha envisaged for plantation of at least 20 trees per branch across Kolkata Circle.

SBI Kolkata Circle had also arranged for a Walkathon last week from their Officers’ Residential Complex, Salt Lake. The event was attended by chief general manager, V K Bangarraju, general managers Sunil Kumar Singh, Sanatan Mishra, Nand Kishore Singh and other senior executives and staff members.

Advertisement