Logo

Logo

# Bengal

SBI celebrates World Environment Day

On occasion of World Environment Day, 5 June, Prem Anup Sinha, deputy managing director, conducted a tree plantation drive at their local head office, Kolkata premises in presence of other circle management committee members of SBI Kolkata Circle and other staff members.

SNS | Kolkata | June 12, 2024 8:08 am

SBI celebrates World Environment Day

(File Photo)

On occasion of World Environment Day, 5 June, Prem Anup Sinha, deputy managing director, conducted a tree plantation drive at their local head office, Kolkata premises in presence of other circle management committee members of SBI Kolkata Circle and other staff members. As a step towards green initiative, Mr Sinha envisaged for plantation of at least 20 trees per branch across Kolkata Circle.

SBI Kolkata Circle had also arranged for a Walkathon last week from their Officers’ Residential Complex, Salt Lake. The event was attended by chief general manager, V K Bangarraju, general managers Sunil Kumar Singh, Sanatan Mishra, Nand Kishore Singh and other senior executives and staff members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Firhad holds review meeting in Siliguri

According to Firhad Hakim, despite chief minister Mamata Banerjee's popularity among the people of north Bengal, the party's leaders and organization have been unsuccessful in securing votes.

# Bengal

City likely to get rainfall from Friday

Citizens of Kolkata could get relief from the blistering heat from Friday. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued forecasts of thunderstorms and rainfall for three days starting from Friday.