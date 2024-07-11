Save Teesta movement starts second phase of communications

Save the Teesta Movement committee, a group of social activists based in Kalimpong, has begun its second phase of communication with authorities to raise awareness about the current crisis caused by ‘mismanagement’ of the river.

The committee has previously sent 10 letters to relevant authorities, including the Prime Minister, Union home minister, Union minister for road transport and highways, chief minister of West Bengal, Governor of West Bengal and other central ministries.

They have now sent an additional 11 letters to the chief minister of Sikkim, minister of railways, Union minister of environment, forests and climate change, chairman and managing director of NHPC Faridabad, central forest department in both West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as various ministries and departments within the West Bengal government.

The chief coordinator of the movement, Narendra Kumar Tamang, stated that they will continue their correspondence with these ministries and departments on 15 July.

He expressed hope that this will result in justice for the victims of the Teesta disaster and bring about necessary restoration and management for both national highway 10 and the Teesta.