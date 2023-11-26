Saree godown gutted at Burrabazar

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a building on Cotton Street in Burrabazar this afternoon. Police reported that the fire was detected in a saree godown and the fire department was called to extinguish it. Thick smoke filled the area. Meena Devi Purohit, the local councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), reached the spot and spoke to the firefighting officers.

The fire was detected around 1.40pm and the cause is yet to be ascertained. A firefighting department official mentioned that inflammable articles stored on the fifth floor caused the fire to spread rapidly. The fire was brought under control three hours later. Woman brutally attacked: In another incident, a young woman was brutally injured after her live-in partner attacked her with a dagger, even slashing her wrist with a knife at Natunpara near Garia Railway station. Police reported that the woman was admitted to Bangur State General Hospital in critical condition.

The live-in partner escaped after the incident. Police stated that both the woman and her live-in partner were involved in a brawl last night, and the youth attacked her with a knife. The police have initiated a hunt to arrest the culprit.

