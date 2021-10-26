Sanjiban Hospital: Swasthya Sathi cashless treatment to continue

Appreciating the state government’s Swasthya Sathi (SS) scheme, Sanjiban Hospital authorities today said that it would continue to provide cashless medical treatment to patients under the SS.

While reacting to a report, ‘Pvt hospital moves court against the state govt for non-payment of dues under Swasthya Sathi scheme’ published today in The Statesman Dr Subhashis Mitra, director of the hospital, said, “Sanjiban Hospital is an ardent supporter of Swasthya Sathi scheme and strongly believes the principle underlying the welfare scheme.

While it is a fact that Sanjiban Hospital has moved before the Hon’ble High Court for non-payment of treatment bills for Covid patients referred to our hospital by government authorities. This has no link with Swasthya Sathi Scheme.”

“We will continue to provide cashless medical treatment to the patients under the scheme though we are facing huge financial crisis because of the outstanding in crores of rupees,” Dr Mitra said.

Sources in the state health department said, “Besides the outstanding bills for treatment of Covid patients, the hospital is yet to get a huge amount of money from the government for providing cashless treatment to patients under the SS insurance scheme.”

“We are forced to move the High Court because we have no other alternative to save the hospital at this time of huge financial crisis. Hope, we will get justice from the honourable court,” Dr Mitra told this correspondent on Saturday.